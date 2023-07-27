Thursday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (41-62) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (51-51) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox and Tanner Bibee (6-2) for the Guardians.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

The White Sox have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 20-18 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 433 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).

White Sox Schedule