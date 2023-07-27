Tanner Bibee will be on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set in the matchup.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread. Chicago and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 9.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been the moneyline favorite 34 total times this season. They've gone 19-15 in those games.

Chicago has a 19-15 record (winning 55.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 53.5% chance to win.

In the 102 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-50-6).

The White Sox have collected a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-27 20-35 18-25 23-36 29-46 12-15

