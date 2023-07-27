The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 113 total home runs.

Chicago is 24th in MLB, slugging .389.

The White Sox have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

Chicago has the No. 23 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (433 total runs).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the majors.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.381).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (4-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Cease is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Cease will try to go five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney

