Andrew Benintendi -- batting .250 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.346) this season, fueled by 103 hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 126th in slugging.

Benintendi has gotten a hit in 72 of 93 games this year (77.4%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 93 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .298 AVG .267 .370 OBP .327 .379 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 30/18 K/BB 28/17 6 SB 5

