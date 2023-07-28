Bjorn Fratangelo has a match against Gael Monfils coming up next in the Citi Open round of 64. Fratangelo is +10000 to win at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Fratangelo at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Fratangelo's Next Match

Fratangelo will play in the Citi Open round of 64 after getting past Alexis Galarneau 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and now matches up against Monfils on Monday, July 31 at 8:15 PM ET.

Want to bet on Fratangelo? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Fratangelo Stats

Fratangelo is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 162-ranked Galarneau in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Fratangelo is 1-1 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

In one hard-court tournaments over the past year, Fratangelo is 1-1 in matches.

In his two matches over the past year, across all court types, Fratangelo has averaged 33.5 games.

On hard courts, Fratangelo has played two matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 33.5 games per match while winning 47.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Fratangelo has been victorious in 14.7% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Fratangelo has won 81.8% of his games on serve and 14.7% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.