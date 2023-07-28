Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (51-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on July 28.

Jordan Montgomery (6-8) will start for the Cardinals in this matchup. The Cubs, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 7-1-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Cubs have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 13-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (506 total).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.13) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule