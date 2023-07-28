Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) will clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (51-51) at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 28. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-130). The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-8, 3.37 ERA) vs TBA - CHC

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cubs and Cardinals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (+110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have an 18-22 record (winning 45% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 13-16 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.