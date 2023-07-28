Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Jimenez has recorded a hit in 52 of 69 games this season (75.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 31 games this season (44.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 32 times this year (46.4%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.307
|AVG
|.256
|.338
|OBP
|.313
|.460
|SLG
|.496
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|23
|29/7
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 104 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Curry (3-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
