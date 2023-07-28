Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .219 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

In 48.0% of his games this year (36 of 75), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has an RBI in 16 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .191 AVG .243 .267 OBP .314 .292 SLG .421 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 13 22/10 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings