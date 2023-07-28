Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Ian Happ (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 99th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 60 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (26%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (13%).
- He has scored in 34 of 100 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.233
|AVG
|.258
|.353
|OBP
|.391
|.361
|SLG
|.416
|14
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|56/33
|K/BB
|48/37
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.