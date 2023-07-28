Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 104 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .553, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

In 67.3% of his 101 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 25.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has an RBI in 37 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (49.5%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.8%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .263 AVG .271 .323 OBP .322 .583 SLG .528 28 XBH 27 14 HR 14 27 RBI 31 51/11 K/BB 75/11 1 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings