Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .192 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 41.4% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (20.0%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.7% of his games this year, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (28 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.167
|AVG
|.214
|.296
|OBP
|.287
|.490
|SLG
|.462
|11
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|16
|38/17
|K/BB
|54/11
|2
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.37), 32nd in WHIP (1.235), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
