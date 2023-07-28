Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is batting .192 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 41.4% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (20.0%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.7% of his games this year, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (28 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .167 AVG .214 .296 OBP .287 .490 SLG .462 11 XBH 14 10 HR 7 19 RBI 16 38/17 K/BB 54/11 2 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings