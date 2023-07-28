Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Seby Zavala, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Guardians
|White Sox vs Guardians Odds
|White Sox vs Guardians Prediction
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .158.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (18 of 54), Zavala has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (nine of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.182
|AVG
|.140
|.225
|OBP
|.185
|.197
|SLG
|.372
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|26/4
|K/BB
|38/4
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 104 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Curry (3-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.