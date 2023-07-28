Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After batting .286 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .256.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (53 of 83), with more than one hit 20 times (24.1%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.1% of his games this season, Suzuki has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.235
|AVG
|.274
|.329
|OBP
|.349
|.322
|SLG
|.451
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|38/19
|K/BB
|51/21
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (6-8) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.37 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.37 ERA ranks 17th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
