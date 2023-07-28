After batting .286 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .256.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (53 of 83), with more than one hit 20 times (24.1%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.1% of his games this season, Suzuki has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .235 AVG .274 .329 OBP .349 .322 SLG .451 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 16 RBI 18 38/19 K/BB 51/21 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings