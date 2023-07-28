How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA schedule today, which includes the Washington Mystics taking on the Dallas Wings as one of three games, should provide some fireworks.
Today's WNBA Games
The Dallas Wings face the Washington Mystics
The Mystics take to the home court of the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 13-10
- WAS Record: 12-11
- DAL Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- WAS Stats: 81.9 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- DAL Odds to Win: -455
- WAS Odds to Win: +336
- Total: 164.5 points
The New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx hit the road the Liberty on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 18-5
- MIN Record: 11-13
- NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (12.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -1409
- MIN Odds to Win: +800
- Total: 168.5 points
The Chicago Sky face the Seattle Storm
The Storm look to pull off an away win at the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 9-14
- SEA Record: 4-19
- CHI Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (10th in WNBA), 86.2 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -200
- SEA Odds to Win: +164
- Total: 161.5 points
