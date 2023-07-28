Yan Gomes -- hitting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .274.

Gomes enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven home a run in 27 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .283 AVG .264 .323 OBP .308 .451 SLG .418 9 XBH 9 4 HR 4 19 RBI 19 22/6 K/BB 24/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings