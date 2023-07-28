Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on July 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Grandal has recorded a hit in 44 of 84 games this year (52.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 84), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (23.8%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 45 .233 AVG .265 .294 OBP .335 .353 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

