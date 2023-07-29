Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .276.
- Morel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 65.0% of his 60 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (26.7%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has driven home a run in 28 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year (34 of 60), with two or more runs eight times (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.280
|AVG
|.272
|.325
|OBP
|.352
|.523
|SLG
|.561
|11
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|21
|40/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.31 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .352 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.