On Saturday, Cody Bellinger (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks while batting .319.

In 75.0% of his 72 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 72), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 30 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-run games (16.7%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .315 AVG .323 .365 OBP .374 .559 SLG .531 19 XBH 12 8 HR 7 26 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 24/12 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings