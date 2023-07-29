The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Cody Bellinger among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their foes are 6-2-2 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 14-19 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 103 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 25-25 22-25 30-26 33-38 19-13

