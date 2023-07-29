When the St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) and Chicago Cubs (52-51) face off at Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 29, Adam Wainwright will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been set in the game.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.31 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (4-6, 5.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 25-35 record (winning 41.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cubs have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 21 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.