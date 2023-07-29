Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 92 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .266 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (29.2%).
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 89), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35 of 89 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.286
|AVG
|.246
|.349
|OBP
|.353
|.434
|SLG
|.421
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|41/16
|K/BB
|52/27
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.31 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.31, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .352 batting average against him.
