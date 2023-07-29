Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (105) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 27 games this season (26.5%), homering in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Robert has an RBI in 38 of 102 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.263
|AVG
|.271
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.592
|SLG
|.528
|29
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|31
|52/11
|K/BB
|75/11
|1
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Allen (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.39, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.