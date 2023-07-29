On Saturday, Yan Gomes (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .274 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.

Gomes has had a hit in 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this season (24 of 69), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .283 AVG .265 .323 OBP .315 .451 SLG .416 9 XBH 9 4 HR 4 19 RBI 19 22/6 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings