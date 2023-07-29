Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Grandal has driven home a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|45
|.233
|AVG
|.265
|.294
|OBP
|.335
|.353
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.39 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
