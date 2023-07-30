On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 105 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 77.7% of his 94 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.7% of them.

In 94 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 23 games this season (24.5%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 of 94 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .305 AVG .267 .378 OBP .327 .384 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 28/17 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings