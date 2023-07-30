Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.

Morel is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Morel has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 26.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 61), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.9% of his games this season, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (21.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (57.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .280 AVG .274 .325 OBP .356 .523 SLG .556 11 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 21 40/8 K/BB 38/13 3 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings