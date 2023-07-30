Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .315 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.9% of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (19.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30 games this year (41.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (58.9%), including 12 multi-run games (16.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.315
|AVG
|.316
|.365
|OBP
|.371
|.559
|SLG
|.519
|19
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/13
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.