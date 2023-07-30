Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 119 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 296 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 15th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 514 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (4-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Hendricks has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home - Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Bryce Elder

