Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:15 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 113 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .278/.333/.394 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has put up 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .315/.368/.540 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Matz has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 9 5.1 2 1 0 9 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 2.1 3 2 2 2 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 110 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .282/.331/.513 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.370/.469 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1

