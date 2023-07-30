The St. Louis Cardinals (46-60) take a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (53-51), at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (1-7, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.58 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (1-7, 4.34 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-4, 3.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 33-year-old has put together a 3.58 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

Hendricks is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this game.

Hendricks will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (1-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, a 2.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.437 in 22 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Steven Matz vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 514 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 119 home runs, 17th in the league.

The left-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 5-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 8 1/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.