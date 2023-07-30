The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with 93 hits, batting .266 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .286 AVG .246 .349 OBP .351 .434 SLG .417 15 XBH 15 5 HR 7 24 RBI 20 41/16 K/BB 52/27 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings