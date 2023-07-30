Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .282 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 54 of 71 games this year (76.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.8%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (18.3%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 32 games this year (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.1%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.306
|AVG
|.256
|.340
|OBP
|.313
|.451
|SLG
|.496
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went eight innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
