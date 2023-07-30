Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 22 against the Twins) he went 0-for-3.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.

Andrus has had a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).

In 68 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Andrus has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 15 games this season (22.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .265 AVG .165 .342 OBP .243 .333 SLG .240 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 21/11 K/BB 21/10 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings