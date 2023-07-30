On Sunday, Jake Burger (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 21 walks while batting .216.

Burger has had a hit in 44 of 87 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).

He has hit a home run in 23 games this year (26.4%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 43.7% of his games this season (38 of 87), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .262 AVG .171 .329 OBP .228 .676 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 43/13 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings