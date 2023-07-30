Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jake Burger (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 21 walks while batting .216.
- Burger has had a hit in 44 of 87 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 23 games this year (26.4%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.2%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 43.7% of his games this season (38 of 87), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.262
|AVG
|.171
|.329
|OBP
|.228
|.676
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|43/13
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (4-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
