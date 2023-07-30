The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is seventh in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 103 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.

In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (26.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 39 games this year (37.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .268 AVG .271 .325 OBP .322 .596 SLG .528 30 XBH 27 15 HR 14 29 RBI 31 53/11 K/BB 75/11 2 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings