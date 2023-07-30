On Sunday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .155 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 32.7% of his 55 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 18.2% of his games this season (10 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .174 AVG .140 .227 OBP .185 .188 SLG .372 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 26/5 K/BB 38/4 1 SB 0

