On Sunday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .155 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • In 32.7% of his 55 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 7.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 18.2% of his games this season (10 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 29
.174 AVG .140
.227 OBP .185
.188 SLG .372
1 XBH 8
0 HR 6
3 RBI 12
26/5 K/BB 38/4
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
  • Civale (4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
