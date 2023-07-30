The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 81 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.6% of them.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 27 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .221 AVG .263 .250 OBP .313 .276 SLG .306 5 XBH 8 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 31/6 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings