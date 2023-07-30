Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.

Mancini has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).

In 5.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .264 AVG .206 .331 OBP .263 .392 SLG .280 10 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings