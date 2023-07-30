Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.
- Mancini has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).
- In 5.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.264
|AVG
|.206
|.331
|OBP
|.263
|.392
|SLG
|.280
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
