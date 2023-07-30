Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Michael Kopech at the rubber for the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a four-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 30 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 9-21 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 105 opportunities.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-28 20-35 18-25 25-37 30-47 13-15

