Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .274 with eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 65.7% of his 70 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), with two or more RBI 10 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.283
|AVG
|.265
|.323
|OBP
|.313
|.451
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|21
|22/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
