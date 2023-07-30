Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Grandal has had a hit in 45 of 85 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits 18 times (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.4%).
- In 21 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.233
|AVG
|.265
|.292
|OBP
|.335
|.350
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|26/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (4-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.54 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
