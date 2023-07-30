On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Grandal has had a hit in 45 of 85 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits 18 times (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.4%).

In 21 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .233 AVG .265 .292 OBP .335 .350 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings