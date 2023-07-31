The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .314 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in 55 of 74 games this year (74.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (32.4%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 30 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .315 AVG .314 .365 OBP .368 .559 SLG .511 19 XBH 12 8 HR 7 26 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 24/13 6 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings