Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-125). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. In three consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 9.5 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have gone 28-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 20-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-46-4).

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 26-26 22-26 31-26 34-38 19-14

