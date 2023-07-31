The Chicago Cubs (53-52) and the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) will square off in the series opener on Monday, July 31 at Wrigley Field, with Marcus Stroman starting for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Reds have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 22-15 (59.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 30-35 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+210) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

