Nico Hoerner and Spencer Steer are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds play at Wrigley Field on Monday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (10-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.

He has 15 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

In 22 starts this season, Stroman has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 21st, 1.202 WHIP ranks 28th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 26 3.1 9 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 3.2 7 5 4 4 4 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 6.0 3 1 1 3 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 5.0 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 5.2 5 5 5 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 113 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.330/.390 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 88 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .314/.366/.536 slash line on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.356/.455 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has recorded 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .269/.351/.480 slash line on the year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.