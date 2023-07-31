After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 71 of 97 games this year (73.2%), including 32 multi-hit games (33.0%).

In 7.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 33 games this season (34.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .298 AVG .251 .355 OBP .302 .423 SLG .354 15 XBH 14 5 HR 2 34 RBI 23 25/15 K/BB 30/12 13 SB 10

