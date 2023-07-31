Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.1% of them.
- He has homered in four games this year (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Mancini has driven in a run in 20 games this season (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.202
|.331
|OBP
|.258
|.392
|SLG
|.275
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Abbott (6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
