On Monday, Yan Gomes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .278.

Gomes will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (14.1%).

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .283 AVG .273 .323 OBP .318 .451 SLG .446 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 19 RBI 21 22/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings