Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 105 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 73 of 95 games this year (76.8%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.4%).
- In 95 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this season (23 of 95), with two or more RBI five times (5.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.298
|AVG
|.267
|.370
|OBP
|.327
|.375
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|28/17
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (7-6) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
